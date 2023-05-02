Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Janhvi Kapoor, whose look in a Tarun Tahiliani concept saree has your heart?

Cue the Met Gala fever. Today is our favourite day because we get to bombard you with tales of who wore what and how on the famous fashion steps in New York City. We have more that we met while we were busy on a countdown trail for the said biggest fashion event and one such lens featured Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest look in a Tarun Tahiliani saree which was also worn by Janhvi Kapoor this year. That is the benefit of fashion-related conversations, one door opens many others and so here are your tips for how to dress up for weddings in Summer.

Ideally, the choice of saree for a wedding guest depends on personal style and comfort level. Concept sarees as donned by Bollywood actresses' are the ultimate choices for those who want to wear something unique, modern and a little too sexy. These Indo-Western looks give you an elaborated picture of Tarun's work.

The designer with an eye for all things great is looked upon by celebrity customers as well for how beautifully he blends traditional aesthetics with modern sensibilities to deliver exquisite bridal wear, luxury couture, and ready-to-wear creations. These usually are big on intricate handcrafted embroidery, delicate beadwork, and luxurious fabrics.

Shilpa Shetty and Janhvi Kapoor look radiant in Tarun Tahiliani sarees

Shilpa Shetty

When we talk about the Nikamma actress' saree style, it is common to give our minds a quick exercise - to think of her looks in traditional and contemporary ensembles. This long history is the one to be learned as it is her forte but we will let her pictures show you that.

The Shetty girl's concept saree was most interestingly coloured in orange. A hue Summer wedding reception nights would bleak without, what is your take on the same? It is a two-piece set that is colour-co-ordinated and stylish with asymmetrically-placed ruffles on the saree and a sleeveless fluted corset blouse.

Chandani Mehta's styling got chicer with studded necklaces and bracelets from Anmol Jewellers. Her look also gave us one more tip with regard to accessorising with bracelets - more is definitely the best. And so, bracelets were also chosen from Khanna Jewellers. Gold-hued heels were picked out from Rosso Brunello. Accessories completed her look true but also elevated her saree's statement.

The Apne actress's hair was styled into a side part with waves that gave an elegant definition to her look and her makeup featured an eyeliner, mascara, satin-finish pout, and metallic eyeshadow.

Janhvi Kapoor

A blast from not-so-long-ago a past. It's been less than a month since the Mr. And Mrs. Mahi actress looked gorgeous in a concept saree but in a shade of brown which also had gold as a tone to make her ensemble shine.

It was for an event in April when Kapoor wore it as styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. It is worth Rs. 79,900 and her saree with a flowy drape was clubbed with a plunging neckline blouse that also had a pleated and ruched bodice and rhinestone studs placed at the sides.

Although Shilpa's saree was styled with necklaces placed in a tiered pattern, Janhvi had a single massive and chunky diamond studded and pearl-powered necklace from Reliance Jewels. They were on the same page in terms of wrapping up their looks sans earrings.

The Good Luck Jerry actress's hair was tied into a bun and her lipstick looked the hottest.

Whose look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section.

