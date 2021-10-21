Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Katrina Kaif; Who wore the ROMANTIC red satin mutton sleeve dress better?

Spotting fashion faceoff moments is quite fun. To see celebrities donning similar numbers is a great way to understand and decode each one’s sense of style. Time and again, the Bollywood fraternity have inspired each other to try something out of the box apart from their usual fashion game and this time, it was Shilpa Shetty’s sensuous look in a flirty red dress that gave us deja vu feels. At director Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash a couple of years ago, Katrina Kaif had rocked a very similar red dress that still lives in our mind rent free. Here is how each diva styled their lovey-dovey red dress.

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger 3 star, Katrina Kaif is a big fan of floral dresses and spotting her in a plain luxe satin dress is rare. For attending Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party, the star picked out a ravishing red Jonathan Simkhai dress that featured a slim fit silhouette, a deep V-neckline, a ruched centre seam and mutton sleeves. Her dress is a perfect pick for a romantic dinner date and the Zero actress elevated the look with a pair of silver strappy Jimmy Choo heels. For makeup, blushed cheeks and nude pink lips completed her subtle glam party-ready look with her luscious mane set open in soft waves.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, who has been an overt fan of Katrina’s style, recently wore a similar satin red dress for a store launch in the city. Her Mae Paris number featured a similar deep V neckline, mutton sleeves and ruched skirt and a slim fit silhouette. Unlike Katrina, Shilpa kept the look monochromatic, picking a pair of satin tie-up heels from Louboutin in a similar colour. Her dress cinched at her waist and also the bodice featured a wrap style design. She glammed up with red lips, winged eyeliner, well-groomed brows, silver earrings and a shimmery brown smudged eye shadow. Shilpa left her mane open in a centre-parted style and looked timeless in her stunning style!

Whose satin ruched red dress would you pick for a date night? Tell us in the comments below.

