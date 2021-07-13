Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Mouni Roy; Who styled their glittery sequin mini skirt the best?

As we spot Shilpa Shetty and Mouni Roy donning a similar sequin number with their own aura of glamour. Who do you think styled it up the best?

It’s the season of sequins as we spot every celebrity donning their style with the elegance and glitz of its sparkle. The sequin-covered ensembles have their own glamour, vibing the 70’s disco theme and also modern day’s visual aesthetics. In different silhouettes and patterns, the B-town divas are sequin high and we love every bit of it. Inspiring each other to hop on the trend, the Bollywood actresses are rocking sequin outfits almost for all occasions back to back. As we spotted in the city looking stunning as ever in her sequined mini skirt, we were reminded of the glamorous photoshoot of rocking a similar number. Scroll on to know how each diva styled their mini skirt.

Shilpa Shetty is the queen of sequin outfits. Obsessed with the sequinned covered outfits, the diva sported a purple mini skirt that came with a flowy knot detail at the side and sequin all over the wrap-style overlapping skirt. She balanced the over the top blingy skirt with a white shirt. With elbow cut-outs and an oversized structure, her shirt was not anything ordinary. The diva painted her nails white and wore shimmery purple eyeshadow matching her sequin skirt and looked like a bright happy girl in the chic sporty outfit. Shilpa paired her look with white sneakers and rounded off the look with a simple necklace and rings.

Mouni Roy gave her sequin skirt a sensuous twist and teamed it with a figure-hugging black one-shoulder top. The golden mini skirt with sequin all over featured an overlapping layer that extended from the side knot to a dramatic trail. Ditching all accessories, Mouni elevated the edginess of her glittery look with black ankle boots. Black smokey eye make-up, loads of blush and glossy lips made her look like a glistening goddess.

While there was a sporty and bright touch of casualness in Shilpa’s styling game with her sequin skirt, Mouni styled her Rs 16,000 worth Anuradha Khurana’s golden sequin skirt in a scintillating way. While both the skirts were in different hues, the silhouette is almost similar with knot detail, sequins and a mini overlapping drape structure. We think Shipa’s purple white combo is perfect for brunch dates, and high party events while Mouni’s sophisticated look is a winning choice to steal hearts on a romantic dinner date or to party crazy in a club.

