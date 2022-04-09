Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Shibani Dandekar; Who wore the Payal Singhal boho sharara set better?

In the past few months, we saw some incredible intimate celebrity weddings. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s marriage was one such much-talked event where both the love birds stole our hearts with their offbeat wedding looks, the latter’s red lehenga gown stealing the show! For her Mehendi ceremony, Shibani let her close friend Payal Singhal design her look that matched the Boho theme of her party. The ace designer’s creation was a hit and we absolutely loved it. Not just us but even Shilpa Shetty seems to approve of the look as she chose to wear it fit for her recent appearance in India’s Got Talent reality show. Let’s look at how each star styled the sharara set.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibhani Dandekar’s Mehendi was a Mexican fiesta meets Mehendi mela and the dress code was Indian Bohemian. For her intimate ceremony, Shibani Dandekar wore a Payal Singhal two-piece set that included a halter neck top and matching sharara set. The off-white colour georgette set was embroidered richly with multi-colour patterns and tassels. Her sleeveless choli featured a backless design that was held together by tasselled tie-ups that added oomph to her fun-filled look. Shibani wore a bracelet made of flowers and also adorned her side-parted curly hair with flowers channelling floral energy along with the bohemian vibe. Oxidised silver earrings and subtle makeup completed her look.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty picked the same embroidered boho sharara set from Payal Singhal but styled it differently with her chic hairdo and glam makeup. Giving a tribal spirit to the bohemian set, Shilpa teamed the look with long silver handcuffs and bracelets, dangler earrings and matching stacked rings. She pulled her hair up into a high ponytail leaving a few tendrils behind to frame her face. Her makeup game was on-point with winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, deep contouring and hints of blush and red lip shade.

Who do you think styled the Payal Singhal Boho embroidered sharara set better? Tell us in the comments below.

