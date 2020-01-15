Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor and Lea Michele in Reem Acra: Who wore it better?

While Kapoor picked out a jumpsuit, Michele picked out a gown of the same brocade pattern by the designer. Check them out!

When it comes to outfits and fashion looks, celebrities are often bound to get 'inspired' by each other. Celebrities seek inspiration now just from those in the same industry but across borders as well. This time around, inspiration was sought from across borders. Both and Lea Michele donned the same brocade top by celebrated designer Reem Acra, for events held recently. Check them out!

Shraddha Kapoor

The actress is currently promoting her film Street Dancer where she is starring opposite . For her latest look, Kapoor picked out a stunning brocade number by Reem Acra. It featured a brocade top with tie-up black velvet straps. She paired this with black velvet pants and made for a chic look.

Her hair was styled into a simple bun and a few strands lose. A simple pair of stunning earrings completed this chic, sleek look.

Lea Michele

The former Glee star opted for the same top and paired it with a matching brocade flared ballroom skirt. The American singer/songwriter opted for a different look as she pulled her hair back into a sleek centre-parted bun. A flawless base, deep berry lips, and a matching manicure completed the look.

While both the ladies picked out different versions of the outfit, both the actresses rocked the look, we thought!

Which version would you wear? Shraddha's brocade top with pants or Lea's brocade dress? And who according to you wore it better? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More