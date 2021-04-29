  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who wore the red Notebook jumpsuit better?

Both, Shraddha and Aditi wore the same jumpsuit for promotions of their respective films. Take a look and tell us who rocked the look better!
3939 reads Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari in the same red jumpsuit
Spotting celebrities who wear the exact same outfit as each other isn't a common sight these days. With cameras everywhere and almost every look - from the red carpet to the airport, splashed across social media, it's hard to forget a look sported by a celebrity.
Nevertheless, we managed to find two divas who picked out the same outfit and even styled it almost similarly very recently, for their individual film promotions. Take a look!

Shraddha Kapoor
For the promotions of her film Street Dancer 3d with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha picked out a bright scarlet red pantsuit from Notebook Official. The Audrey jumpsuit featured cut sleeves and a wrap-style blazer that came with a cloth belt that cinched her waist and gave her outfit some shape. She styled this with gold hoops from Misho, retro gold-rimmed sunglasses and neutral-tone strappy block heels as she flashed a smile for the paparazzi while striking a pose.

Aditi Rao Hydari
For the promotions of her latest film Ajeeb Daastaans, Aditi Rao Hydari also picked out the same scarlet red Audrey jumpsuit from Notebook. She styled the notched collar number with statement gold rings also from Misho and black statement criss-cross stilettos.


 

While Shraddha styled her look with her hair left open and styled to one side, Aditi opted for her signature messy ponytail with a simple centre-part.
Who according to you styled the red Notebook jumpsuit better - Shraddha Kapoor or Aditi Rao Hydari? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :sanam ratansi instagram

