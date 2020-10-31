Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhatt; Who looks the best in the checkered mini dress?

Which leading lady of Bollywood looks the best in the checkered dress according to you? Comment your favourite!

It's no secret that faceoffs are our guilty pleasures. We do enjoy a good faceoff because it gives us an insight into a celebrity's personal style and how they add their own twist to a given outfit. There was a time when faceoffs were quite rare as celebs stuck to their own personal style. Now that trends and popular brands have taken over the fashion scene, you'll often see your favourite celeb in same or similar clothing.

Today we have one such faceoff between Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who not only made a stunning statement with their checkered mini dresses but added their own personal twists to the look. First up we have Shraddha Kapoor who wore a checkered mini by ASOS for a movie promotion. The actress' little mini dress featured an asymmetric silhouette with one shouldered details. The dress was adorned with a matching bow over her shoulder while the full sleeves clung to her arm like a glove. She showed off her long toned legs in the mini while a pair of strappy heels added extra bit of oomph to the look. Talk about oomph and her bold red lip comes to mind. Accompanied by silver drop earrings and centre-parted straight hair, the look was surely a winner!

Moving on, we have Alia Bhatt who wore the same print in a diagonal form. As a differential element, it further featured ombre details in pink. The silhouette of Bhatt's mini featured a deep plunging neckline that cinched at the waist. While Shraddha's dress featured a statement now, her bore a long cape that brushed the floors. With minimal makeup and a textured ponytail, the look was definitely enough to turn a lot of heads.

Who according to you looks the best in a checkered dress? Vote for your favourite in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

