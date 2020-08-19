  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Ananya Panday: Who wore the neutral toned Reem Acra dress better? VOTE

We’re back with yet another faceoff and this time around we have Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday rocking similar Reem Acra tulle numbers. Check it out
We love a good faceoff especially the one that we find after quite a long while. While the quarantine has left us with only our fashion archive to scroll through, it's always fun to find hidden gems. Today, we're quite proud of ourselves to find this faceoff hidden away. We bring you the Saaho actress, Shraddha Kapoor and the Student of the Year 2 debutant, Ananya Panday wearing similar Reem Acra dresses.

First up, we have Shraddha Kapoor who made quite the statement in the neutral-toned dress. The corsetted wonder served as a great creation in her petite frame. Furthermore, the tulle added a feminine touch to the look making quite a lot of heads turn. The dress further bore intricate embroidery around the bust while a simple belt cinched her waist. The strapless wonder was then styled with a pair of matching strappy heels. Vintage curls added that extra bit of oomph and picked up the whole outfit. Adding to it, she opted for a matte glam accompanied by a bright red lip. Truly jaw-dropping! 

Moving on, we have Ananya Panday who wore the same dress but with a bit of a creative twist. Instead of the embroidery around the bust, her dress featured matching pearls scattered throughout the dress. With the tulle skirt cinching the waist and hemming right at her ankles, the strapless creation also perfectly accentuated her curves and did full justice to her petite frame. Unlike Shraddha's vintage-style elements, Ms Panday kept her look chic yet modern with brushed in waves and dewy makeup. Simple drop earrings and silver heels completed her look. 

We loved the way both of them styled their respective dresses, while Shraddha stuck to get vintage-inspired glam and hair, Ananya kept things modern with her styling. Who do you think wore it the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

