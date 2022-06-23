Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Kiara Advani; Who wore the Self-Portrait white ribbed knit top better?

We may have lost touch with summer but we're not the ones to forget what was served to us. We're labelled as fashion watchers or fanatics for a reason. Always on a hunt for what's new and how to make the old look fresh and fun again, we've learned another cool way of styling a top we had seen during the past season. And guess what? With the uptick of adding full-sleeved ensembles to our closets given the show of monsoon, these two looks can serve us all. Here's how Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani rocked the same Victorian-inspired white top.

Shraddha Kapoor

If comfort is the trail you're not letting go of, watch out for all of Stree star's fashion looks. Drama isn't a part of her fashion lexicon but glamour is what shines, that's why she's our star. Spotted in May outside a Mumbai restaurant which is a go-to of many celebrities from Shanaya Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday and more, Shraddha showed up in casuals one night. Fashion stylist Namrata Deepak picked out a Self-Portrait ribbed knit crop top for the actress. It featured black buttons and lace detail on the hem and cuffs of her sleeves. The diva kept her look monochrome as she styled it with black denim, strappy stilettos, and a mini handbag. She tied up her look together with a simple ponytail, neutral-toned makeup, and eyes enhanced with kohl.

Kiara Advani

The JugJugg Jeeyo team is all set to have a yay day tomorrow given the release of her film. Kiara is on fire and there's no stopping her. We know it just as her Fashion Stylist, Lakshmi Lehr does too. Today, the actress wore the same full-sleeved Rs. 36,031.22 white top as Shraddha did but with bootcut pastel pink trousers. A little or more colour is never a bad idea. Also, we told you, the good news is meant to stay. Pastel isn't leaving us, it was a pretty thing in spring and summer but it's still the big thing. Her OOTD was teamed with pointed-toe hot pink pumps and mini gold earrings. The 29-year-old was seen with sleek hair, eyebrows gap-free, filled-in, and lips glossy with a nude-tone lipstick.

Who rocked it the best? Let us know in the comments below.

