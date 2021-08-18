Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon: Who looked better in the jumpsuit?

Monochromes seem to be a favourite among celebs. They are often spotted wearing it to events, promotions or simply going to the airport; they can't seem to have enough of it. And why shouldn't that be the case? Monochrome jumpsuits can work magic. It exudes confidence and looks more pulled-off with the belts along with being considered very classy. That is why celebs are wearing it more nowadays which is why there are bound to be comparisons. and Kriti Sanon were both channelling their inner boss ladies in their jumpsuits.

For an event, Shraddha dolled up in a red sleeve-cut jumpsuit by Notebook. It had a blazer style neckline fastened with a belt. She completed her look with a pair of beige heels, large gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses. The ‘Stree’ actress went minimalistic with her makeup only adding highlighter and nudey brown lips. Keeping her hair apart in the centre, she left it loose in waves.

Kriti was caught by the paparazzi while going to the airport in a similar outfit by Notebook. The 'Param Sundari' was seen wearing a blue three-quartered jumpsuit. Pairing with golden hoop earrings, nude pointy heels and a wristwatch she looked simple and radiated. She tied her hair in a ponytail and carried a Chanel multicoloured striped tote bag. Her jumpsuit was cropped above the ankles and the whole outfit was secured with a belt similar to that of Shraddha. What caught our eyes the most is the mask with the initial of her name 'K' in silver. She killed this airport look.

We don't want to pick sides but for this faceoff we got to choose Shraddha. Which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

