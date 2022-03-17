Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon; Who wore the white shirt and corset combo better?

Corsets and bustiers have made a comeback in the fashion world and how! The corset had been worn by European women for several centuries as a garment that provided support for the bust and moulded the body into a fashionable conical shape. Even though fashion is constantly changing, one fashion item that seemingly every Bollywood diva has been spotted wearing is the corset. Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have shown us a unique way to style a corset.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor portrayed her sharp sense of fashion as she was seen posing wearing a button-down shirt dress in white. The shirt featured a collared neck and long balloon sleeves. She accentuated her petite waist with a white corset. The corset added a unique touch to the otherwise basic outfit and also brought out the best in her.

The Baaghi 2 actress let her outfit do all the talking as she skipped on the accessories altogether and sealed the look with a pair of transparent heels. She neatly pulled her hair back into a high bun. For her makeup, she added a pop of colour to her monotone look with an icy blue shimmer shadow. She also donned filled-in brows, a dash of highlighter and a nude lip shade.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon added a trendy spin to every woman’s wardrobe staple - a white shirt. The Bachchan Panday actress’ white shirt by Misguided featured a high neck and balloon sleeves. She teamed the classic shirt with a vegan leather underbust skirt by Nikita Karizma. The skirt was adorned in lace-up detailing and it accentuated Kriti’s petite waist.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti completed the look with white strappy heels. While Shraddha ditched the accessories, Kriti chose huge gold hoop earrings and stacks of fingerings. She tied her hair in a low bun and her tendril left open on one side. Her makeup consisted of subtle smokey eyes, filled-in brows, blushed cheeks and a dusty pink lip shade.

