Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Who wore the Gauri & Nainika gown better?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent red carpet look for the CCFA Awards has got the town talking about her attire. She shared a series of photos on her Instagram donning the daring look like a true diva captioning it “one of my most favourite looks.” She looked gorgeous in her Gauri and Nainika number but it didn’t take us much time to remember that Shraddha Kapoor had sported a similar number by the same designer for an event last year. Though the gown looked similar, both the actresses chose different colours and styled it in their unique way.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth picked a green Gauri and Nainika gown which featured a sensuous black bralette-style strappy bodice and green form-fitted skirt that bore glittery floral embellishments. The back of the dress eludes all the drama with its layered bulk of fabric set free as a trail. Sam painted her nails black and matched it with her heels. She styled her hair in a messy braided hairdo and wore glam makeup featuring a dewy face with lots of highlighter. Pink glossy pinks, winged eye-liner and smudged smokey eyes rounded up her look. She ditched all accessories and let her outfit take the centre stage.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kappor’s Gauri and Nainika gown came in blue with botanical embroidery in bright green and yellow shades. While Sam’s dress featured a plunging neckline and strappy sleeves that oozed sensuous vibes, Shraddha’s dress bore a black bustier top with a sweetheart neckline and netted puff sleeves. The outfit also featured a cape-style silhouette at the back that gave her outfit a dramatic look. Shraddha kept the look simple and styled it with silver and sapphire earrings and black pumps. She left her hair open and glammed up with basic eyeliner, filled-in brows and nude glossy lips to complete her fuss-free look.

While both the diva’s outfits were the same, the details around the neckline and their makeup and hairdo stood out as differences that made each of them look class apart. While we think both of them looked stunning with their individual style tweak, whose look do you like better, Shraddha Kapoor or Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Tell us in the comments below.

