Fashion Faceoff: Sonakshi Sinha or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who wore the Mala and Kinnary cape saree better?

We've mostly advocated sarees as an incredible choice for all traditional events. But, this by no means suggests you need to eschew something that can look dramatic, gorgeously and heavenly all at once. With a few days away from another festival, put up a non-facade desi show that will remain notable for days. Here are two sarees you'd love.

Both these sarees from the same brand look next level and may put you in a baffling state if you had to pick just one from this fashion faceoff. If you could pick a favourite, whose saree has left you enticed? Throwing it back to 2019 when Mohit Rai styled actress Sonakshi Sinha in a Mala and Kinnary ivory-hued saree for the trailer launch of Dabangg 3. This easy-to-flatter ensemble was beautified with hand-embroidered borders and tassels made with pearls. Having blessed the seekers of ethnic style inspiration with a look so unparalleled, it also came with a complementing factor of a strappy blouse and a cape that appeared with a collar and cascaded gorgeously to land on the floor. The meticulously designed collar was no less of the glam, tasseled borders, and lace embroidery on the flowy cape looked otherworldly and ultra-elegant. Mogra on her sleek low bun and circular-shaped earrings wrapped her look.

For an ecent in Dubai, Jacqueline Fernandez dolled up recently in a cape-style saree as well which falls under the same brand. Chandini Whabi picked out a custom sky blue saree that was slightly different with a halter-neck blouse that sparked with embellishments and it also entailed an extra detail attached which came in triple-layered chain-like accessory with teardrop tassels. The satin saree also featured embroidered borders and bore no tassels. Rather, the cape had the tear-drop accessories scattered all over for there was no embroidery like that of Sonakshi’s. It also mimicked the collar of shirts and was rounded out with accessories from Bvlgari and a vintage hairdo.

Whose saree did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

