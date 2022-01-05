Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla anarkali better?

When it comes to outfits, every celebrity wants to be the first to sport it and make a mark. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly two of the most fashionable stars in the industry today. The two actors have put India on the map in terms of fashion by representing the country at international red carpet events like the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala.

So you know it's a big deal when both Sonam and Deepika rock outfits that are alike and give it their stamp of approval!

Deepika Padukone

The actress who loves her anarkalis, sported an ivory ensemble by ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla back in 2015 for the promotions of Tamasha during Diwali. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's ensemble featured a keyhole neckline and fit and flare style kurta with a lace edge. The sheer sleeves also bore lacework hem. The actress styled a matching white dupatta with gota work on it over the chikankari outfit. A pair of oxidised jhumkas with blue beads, a matching bracelet and embellished juttis accessorised the diva's look well.

Her long locks were styled to one side in a poker-straight manner. Filled-in brows, defined eyes and neutral-tone lips and black manicured nails topped things off.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The diva who is capable of styling any look, picked out an ivory anarkali for Diwali celebration in 2021, by her go-to designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sonam's anarkali too featured a keyhole cutout at her neck and a fit-and-flare silhouette that runs synonyms to anarkalis. The actress' ensemble featured more chikankari work than Deepika's version and she styled it with a matching lavish skirt beneath. A matching white dupatta draped over her anarkali completed Sonam's look.

With her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, we got a clear view of Mrs Ahuja's blended smokey eyes, glossy, neutral tone lips and contoured cheekbones. Gold and emerald jewellery accessorised her festive look.

Who according to you wore the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla anarkali with a keyhole cut-out neck better? Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone? Comment below and let us know!

