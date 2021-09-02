Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore the pink one shoulder jumpsuit better?
It comes as no surprise that celebrities often get inspired by each other's looks. If a look sported by one celebrity strikes another, they don't hesitate to recreate it by giving it their own twist. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sara Ali Khan, both opted for pink one-shoulder jumpsuits on different occasions, take a look and tell us who wore it better!
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The fashionista of Bollywood picked out a candy pink jumpsuit from Safiyaa for an event. Her pink one-shoulder number featured a one-shoulder cap sleeve that hugged her slender figure and flaunted her curves. For a glam look, Sonam opted for a sleek, poker-straight hairdo with a centre-part. Sculpted, bushy brows, pink lips and a dab of blush completed her glam.
A pair of silver hoop earrings and black pumps completed her show-stopping look.
Sara Ali Khan
For the promotions of her most recent film Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan who is the queen of quirk, opted for a deeper pink number for her jumpsuit. Styled by Ami Patel, Sara let her outfit do the talking by keeping her styling minimal with a pair of open-toe floral pumps.
Sara's one-shoulder jumpsuit featured an exaggerated full-sleeve, hugged her body and featured a jogger-like pattern at the bottom. With her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail, we got a clear view of the star's flawless makeup which included filled-in brows, a pink pout and defined eyes.
Who rocked the one-shoulder pink jumpsuit better according to you - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Sara Ali Khan? Comment below and let us know.
