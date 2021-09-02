Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore the pink one shoulder jumpsuit better?

It comes as no surprise that celebrities often get inspired by each other's looks. If a look sported by one celebrity strikes another, they don't hesitate to recreate it by giving it their own twist. Ahuja and Sara Ali Khan, both opted for pink one-shoulder jumpsuits on different occasions, take a look and tell us who wore it better!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The fashionista of Bollywood picked out a candy pink jumpsuit from Safiyaa for an event. Her pink one-shoulder number featured a one-shoulder cap sleeve that hugged her slender figure and flaunted her curves. For a glam look, Sonam opted for a sleek, poker-straight hairdo with a centre-part. Sculpted, bushy brows, pink lips and a dab of blush completed her glam.

A pair of silver hoop earrings and black pumps completed her show-stopping look.

Sara Ali Khan

For the promotions of her most recent film Coolie No.1 with , Sara Ali Khan who is the queen of quirk, opted for a deeper pink number for her jumpsuit. Styled by Ami Patel, Sara let her outfit do the talking by keeping her styling minimal with a pair of open-toe floral pumps.

Sara's one-shoulder jumpsuit featured an exaggerated full-sleeve, hugged her body and featured a jogger-like pattern at the bottom. With her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail, we got a clear view of the star's flawless makeup which included filled-in brows, a pink pout and defined eyes.

Who rocked the one-shoulder pink jumpsuit better according to you - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Sara Ali Khan? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan does casual dressing right in a paisley printed dress with simple slides; Yay or Nay?