Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor or Shraddha Kapoor: Who wore the yellow Rutu Neeva dress better?

Bollywood has become the go-to place for the latest fashion trends. The divas are cued in on the latest when it comes to both fashion and beauty. Many times though, they tend to seek inspiration not only from other stars but their peers too.

This gives us the perfect set up for a fashion faceoff!

With not a lot going on with fashion at the moment, we delve back to the time when Ahuja and wore the exact same dress!

Sonam Kapoor

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor wore a bright sunshine yellow Rutu Neeva one-shoulder dress for an event. With one single-shoulder strap and the other styled in an off-shoulder manner, the fit-and-flare dress looked flattering on Sonam's hourglass figure. For her glam, it was a well-contoured face, deep red lips, filled-in brows and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner with a centre part. Tan pumps completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha wore the exact same asymmetrical neckline yellow dress by the designer with her hair pulled up into a messy ponytail. A few face-framing tendrils hung loose. Her makeup was more subtle, with a peachy glow and bright pink lips to complete her look.

Like Sonam, Shraddha Kapoor too styled her look with tan pumps.

Who according to you rocked the Rutu Neeva dress better - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Shraddha Kapoor? Comment below and let us know.

