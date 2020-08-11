  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor or Shraddha Kapoor: Who wore the yellow Rutu Neeva dress better?

Both the divas wore the exact same sunshine yellow dress on different occasions. Who according to you wore it better?
36438 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor or Shraddha Kapoor: Who wore the yellow Rutu Neeva dress better?Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor or Shraddha Kapoor: Who wore the yellow Rutu Neeva dress better?

Bollywood has become the go-to place for the latest fashion trends. The divas are cued in on the latest when it comes to both fashion and beauty. Many times though, they tend to seek inspiration not only from other stars but their peers too. 
This gives us the perfect set up for a fashion faceoff! 
With not a lot going on with fashion at the moment, we delve back to the time when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shraddha Kapoor wore the exact same dress! 

Sonam Kapoor 
The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor wore a bright sunshine yellow Rutu Neeva one-shoulder dress for an event. With one single-shoulder strap and the other styled in an off-shoulder manner, the fit-and-flare dress looked flattering on Sonam's hourglass figure. For her glam, it was a well-contoured face, deep red lips, filled-in brows and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner with a centre part. Tan pumps completed her look. 

Shraddha Kapoor 
Shraddha wore the exact same asymmetrical neckline yellow dress by the designer with her hair pulled up into a messy ponytail. A few face-framing tendrils hung loose. Her makeup was more subtle, with a peachy glow and bright pink lips to complete her look. 
Like Sonam, Shraddha Kapoor too styled her look with tan pumps. 

Who according to you rocked the Rutu Neeva dress better - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Shraddha Kapoor? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Fashion faceoff: Kendall Jenner or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who wore the Ralph and Russo gown better?

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Shraddha Kapoor anyday

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement