Fashion Faceoff: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor or Shanaya Kapoor: Which star kid rocked faux leather pants?

Faux leather pants seem to be a Gen-Z favourite, who do you think rocked it the best? Check it out

More or less, the Gen-Z are dominating the fashion scene right now. Right from international fashion trends to making a statement in some of the most daring silhouettes, the newer generation is keeping things chic and casual every chance they get. While the ‘90s have been a heavy influence on the fashion trends, the gen-Zs in Bollywood are surely living up to that fashion aesthetic.

First up, we have who picked out a pair of tan faux leather pants for her brother, ’s birthday. She then styled it with a black crop top. The high-waisted pants looked stunning on her tall frame while a pair of white sneakers added a sporty touch to the look. A ‘90s inspired mini shoulder bag served as the perfect accessory while Khushi covered her face with a pink mask.

Next on the list is another star kid, who made a pair of olive green faux leather pants look good. She styled the high-waisted number with a beige bodysuit while letting her hair down in soft waves. A pulled out winged eyeliner and a gorgeous natural glam made for a stunning look while a mini monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag rounded off her look.

Last but not the least, we have Shanaya Kapoor who looked like a chic Gen-Z in a pair of beige faux leather pants. She styled it with a nude coloured bodysuit just like Suhana Khan while pulling her hair back in a sleek bun. Dainty accessories rounded off her look while a neutral makeup look completed her look.

Who rocked the faux leather pants the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

