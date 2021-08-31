Fashion Faceoff: Surbhi Jyoti or Genelia Deshmukh; Who looked best in Yellow Tulipa Dress from World of GAYA?

In this trend-setting world, everyone wants to look the best. With so many stylish designers and brands, and the willingness to look staggering, we often find many Bollywood celebs wearing the same outfit as the other. Well, if the attire is so good then, why not? Everyone, with their uniqueness and style, tries to show their flair. For that, we are here to give you all the deets about the latest fashion.

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti and Genelia Deshmukh were spotted showing off a yellow Tulipa dress from World of GAYA on their Instagram. Are you ready for yet another fashion faceoff?

Surbhi Jyoti

TV star Surbhi Jyoti recently posted on her Instagram in a yellow dress where she looked absolutely stunning. She rocked the one-shoulder draped look with the thigh-high cut showing off her perfectly toned legs. The flowy fabric gave a chic elegance to the overall structure of the dress. To keep the grace and focus on the dress, the actress chose to go with zero accessorizing. With transparent heels and wavy hair, she gave a natural raw look. Her contoured cheeks with yellow eye shadow and her bold pink lips added to her fierceness.

Genelia Deshmukh

The beautiful and bubbly actress Genelia Deshmukh also posted on her Instagram in the same yellow Tulipa dress a few days back. Paired with nude heels and golden hoops, she was looking all glamourous. Her elegant curls and red bold lips with shimmer eyes made her look all set to rock.

While both the looks had totally different approaches, both looked amazing in their own sense. One gave a wild raw feel, the other was shouting glamour.

What are your thoughts on this? Who do you think pulled off this yellow Tulipa dress better? Do tell us in the comments down below.

