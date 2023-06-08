Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah Bhatia or Alia Bhatt; Who styled the Label Earthen kurta set fabulously?

Sometimes same is nice, same is beautiful. Frankly, this is the Summer we dreamt of in a nutshell. Perhaps, we are a little closer to the next season in the pipeline, monsoon and yet we want all of Summer outfits in our closet. What is up in our minds, you wonder? Tamannaah Bhatia and Alia Bhatt's ethnic looks from 2022. Today's edition of Throwback Thursday gave us the opportunity we waited for to share two fashion faceoff looks with you that were fabulously worn by actresses.

Kurtas definitely have us on our toes this season. It's too hot out there, not all and every outfit can come to your rescue. But, we're team confident with that of kurta sets. What are your thoughts? Obviously, when we get you inspirations of outfits, it covers all of it - from head to toe. If you think about it, you have ensembles and colors to wear for engagements, weddings and airports. That said, we are craving colors and all things cute, already!

We are all for kurta sets from Label Earthen donned by these divas and if you ask us how we decided on decoding these looks, it's better late than never to own these breezy and bright outfits. Our takeaway? We can all comfortably jet off in these kurtas and we have a lot to say about these looks. Do you want to get behind these looks? Look for cotton blends or synthetic materials that can be wrinkle-resistant to a certain extent. So, when you move or pack them in your luggage, you don't want crinkles on your outfits. Team your kurtas with lightweight and roomy bottoms such as palazzo pants.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Alia Bhatt stylishly rocked kurta sets as travel outfits

Tamannaah Bhatia

Someone stop us from obsessing over and bumping into blues and their other halves (beauties) from powder blue to pastel blue and more. The Babli Bouncer actor was spotted last year at the Mumbai airport in a two-piece Rs 19,900 attire. It was so classy even Mouni Roy wore it in the same shade of blue. Her Mogra Kurta Set with midi kurta designed with a V-neckline, short sleeves, and a panelled skirt was worn with straight-fit pants.

Bhatia's Anarkali-style kurta lived up to its hype of royalty. Floral patterns took the limelight here with ivory Resham embroidery. Often made from silk threads, Resham embroidery is put on fabrics such as silk, cotton, chiffon, velvet, georgette and more. It is often complemented with zardozi, mirrors, or sequins that result in visually-enchanting designs. The 33-year-old styled her mulmul kurta with a pair of oxidized jhumkas, a black handbag which looked very Hermès Kelly, and nude-toned heels from Cai Store.

Alia Bhatt

Pretty peach, please! Raha's mother made a case for maternity fashion dressed in a Madhu Malti kurta set no different in terms of price to that of Tamannaah's look. Bhatt's A-line kurta entailed a peach and yellow color combination instead. And, for someone ever in the charm of floral motifs, check out these little yellow beauties. Her kurta combo also bore Resham embroidery and minute mirror work detailing. The Heart of Stone actress stuck to traditional jhumkas and kolhapuri heels to complete her look.

Who styled it better? Let us know in the comments section.

