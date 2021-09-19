Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah Bhatia or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the head to toe pink outfit better?

Fashion faceoffs aren't uncommon. When celebrities wear a look that hits off with critics and masses, their contemporaries often take inspiration and try to recreate the look without making it a lookalike. However, many times, celebrities don't hesitate from imitating looks. Tamannaah Bhatia was the latest celebrity who gave us a look that was eerily similar to that of 's.

Deepika Padukone

While promoting Chhapaak back in 2019, Deepika Padukone kept it cosy in Delhi. The Queen of monotone looks, she picked out a turtleneck knit fluffy sweater in a baby pink shade and paired it with matching blush pink pants. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani ensured her accessories matched the pinks with a pair of pink stilettos and silver earrings.

DP's makeup was minimal at its best with only shimmery eyeshadow highlighting her doe eyes. Pink manicured nails, neutral-tone lips and her hair pulled into her go-to sleek ponytail completed the 35-year-old's promotional look that received praise for its minimalism.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Giving us a look that was similarly styled, Tamannaah picked out a pink turtleneck bodycon top that she neatly tucked into a pair of high-waisted pink trousers. In a look that was also styled by Shaleena Nathani, Bhatia's purple block Altuzarra heels and shimmer earrings were the only varying factors from DP's look.

With her hair styled in a slick-back manner, defined winged eyeliner, glossy, neutral lips and defined eyebrows, she looked like a vision in the outfit.

You can't deny that both, DP and Tamannaah's looks are similar! Who do you think rocked it better? Comment below and let us know.

