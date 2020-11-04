Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Aditi Rao Hydari; Who styled the bohemian wrap top the best?

Today, we have two Bollywood beauties who have styled the same wrap top in two completely different ways! Comment on your favourite.

Faceoffs have been more often than ever. We love to see how two different celebrities with completely different styles come up with their versions of the same outfit. In our last faceoff we saw, and rocking similar checkered mini dresses and this time around we’re back with yet another such faceoff. Today, we have two gorgeous divas, Tara Sutaria and Aditi Rao Hydari rocking the same knotted top by Verb.

First up, we have Tara Sutaria who wore the printed knotted top by Verb. the cropped wrap top featured bell-sleeved while the amalgamation of bright hues stole the show. She styled her cropped wonder with matching flared skirt which hemmed right above her ankles. The outfit as a whole gave off major bohemian vibes as she paired it with orange tie-up heels. Ms Sutaria let her hair down in voluminous bouncy curls while she let her glowing neutral glam do all the talking! Lastly, a spare of silver dangler earrings completed her look.

Next, we have Aditi Rao Hydari who gave her bohemian wrap top a casual twist. The actress styled her bell-sleeved top with baggy mom jeans which rolled up at the hem. While the top oozed elegance and grace, the jeans gave off a more laid-back vibe to the look. She then accessorised her look with dainty layered necklaces while a pair of strappy heels added height to her tall frame. With glowy makeup and long brunette mane left open, the actress looked every bit stunning!

While both the divas styled it in completely different ways (which we absolutely love!), we are quite a fan of how Tara’s whole look turned out. We would have loved if Aditi skipped the heels for sneakers for a more casual vibe.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Shraddha Kapoor or Alia Bhatt; Who looks the best in the checkered mini dress?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×