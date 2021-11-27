Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Alia Bhatt; Whose fuchsia pink ethnic ensemble do you like better?

Pink seems to be the colour of the season. Celebrities are rocking chic outfits one after the other in a solid pink hue and we got no complaints. Be it Shilpa Shetty’s cut out gown, Janhvi Kapoor’s pretty frilled frock or Khushi Kapoor’s corset dress, all shades of pink are embraced with an aesthetic charm making us want to colour our wardrobe in the hue. Recently, Alia Bhatt donned a fabulous pink ethnic look and stole our hearts which reminded us of Tara Sutaria’s similar look from her SOTY 2 promotions. Let’s look at how each diva slayed their pink ensemble.

Alia Bhatt

For Anushka S Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s gala wedding, Alia Bhatt looked perfect in a fuschia pink Manish Malhotra ensemble. Her floral look consisted of a bustier crop top, high waisted palazzo pants and a flowy lightweight cape that brought in the drama element. Her ethnic outfit was dosed with multi-coloured floral embroidery. Her chic long chiffon cape also featured pink lace embroidery at the border. Alia left her hair open in a middle-parted style, wore subtle makeup and accessorised up with gold chandbali earrings.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s pink outfit by Arpita Mehta brought together two different crafts. The three-piece ensemble featuring bandeau crop top, palazzo pants and cape was a perfect pick to steal eyes. Her crop top featured white and orange bandhani work and the pretty cape came with a bohemian twist embellished with cowrie shells. Her vibrant look was balanced with minimal makeup, beaded bangles, minimal silver rings and a delicate little bindi.

Which diva’s pink palazzo set with a cape style will you pick for a wedding ceremony? Tell us in the comments below.

