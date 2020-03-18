Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Ananya Panday: Who aced the statement blouse look?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/tara_sutaria_ananya_panday_.jpg?itok=znB_LR_4

Both, Tara and Ananya wore lehengas with strapless blouses that featured exaggerated details in a similar shade. Who do you think wore it better?

When it comes to fashion and style, often we look up to our favourite Bollywood divas to guide us through. They seem to know how to look impeccable whether they are heading to the airport, run errands, attend events, walk the runway and more. While we are inspired by these leading ladies, they often get inspired by each other. Sometimes, they manage to pick out piece that look alike or eerily similar. Case in point, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday!

Ananya Panday who is known for her casual and sporty style, picked out a lavish, stunning ivory and cream lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra for Diwali celebrations last year. Her cream-coloured strapless sequin blouse featured multiple bows on it. She paired this with a simple skirt that bore a broad belt around the waist. The skirt also featured a sweeping long train that brushed the floor. She further styled this with her hair pulled back into a clean,fuss-free ponytail. Long dangler diamond earrings made for the perfect accessories to this glamorous look, we thought!

Tara Sutaria on the other hand also sported a strikingly similar ensemble by designer Sulakshana Monga. Her outfit consisted of a dramatic strapless blouse in a cream shade with matching sequins and a ruffle neckline which featured lavish pleats. She paired this with a high-waisted lehenga in the same colour. The Marjaavaan actress also opted for drop-diamond earrings and bangles on her wrist while her hair was styled into tousled waves and framed her face well.

While both the outfits aren't similar, we couldn't help but wonder who wore the exaggerated detailed OTT blouse that stole the show, better? Tara or Ananya? Comment below and let us know.

