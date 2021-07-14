Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Disha Parmar: Who wore the rani pink mirror lehenga better?

Both the divas picked out similar pink lehengas with intricate mirror work all over them. Take a look and let us know who you think wore it better!

If there's one thing we've learnt so far, it is that celebrities often get inspired by each other's outfits once they go viral. Recreations and new renditions of it are sported by other celebrities as and when they can.

Two celebrities who sported eerily similar lehengas on two different occasions are Tara Sutaria and Disha Parmar. Take a look!

Tara Sutaria

The Tadap star was all decked up in a rani pink lehenga which featured glamorous mirror work all over by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. The diva who was styled by Meagan Concessio for the event, let her bold outfit do the talking and struck a pose with minimal, barely-there makeup that only just covered up her blemishes and highlighted her features. Centre-parted poker-straight hair, rosy cheeks, perfectly arched brows and glossy lips completed her look. Blue stone earrings made for a stark contrast against the hot pink outfit.

Disha Parmar

Pankhuri actress Disha Parmar stepped out to attend a wedding in an outfit that bore many similarities with Tara Sutaria's ensemble. The television actress shared a picture of herself in the rani pink lehenga with mirror work all over and accessorised it with a statement pastel blue necklace and matching earrings. Her centre-parted hair was styled into simple waves and she held a beige potli to contrast her hot pink look.

We think both, Tara Sutaria and Disha Parmar looked breath-taking in their lehengas. The only visible difference we observed, was in their blouses!

Who according to you wore it better? Comment below and let us know.

