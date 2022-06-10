Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Disha Patani; Who wore the Zara floral printed crop top better?

'Tis the season to rock crop tops, and floral prints and spot some fashion faceoffs. If you're a person who takes fashion too seriously, we're glad you've arrived at the right spot but here goes the warning. We'll tell you why we're here for it. It's a glam day every day with this cropped number and what makes it fun? Both Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani styled it with denim. We're calling June the hottest fashion month already. Fingers crossed, rush and make it yours if available and get back here to wear it like your Bollywood girls.

Tara Sutaria

The first to wear and slay in July 2021, the Heropanti actress loves crop tops especially ensembles that come wholly coloured in white or even itsy-bitsy does good. Denim pants literally go with everything as the 26-year-old put out a case in point. She styled Zara's floral printed crop top with baggy blue jeans with ripped details. To complement her off-duty look, the starlet accessorised with sneakers and a blue bag. Bookmark this look for a date and let us know later how much chic is too much.

Disha Patani

In today's forecast of who has turned up the heat, it's the Malang actress. She rocked the same noodle-strapped crop top with flower prints, tie-up detail at the back, and elastic ruffled hem and neckline. Currently, in a jet-set mode, the 29-year-old wore this top with denim shorts that had frayed and ripped hems. The spiffy girl styled her strolling around look with Bimba Y Lola's crossbody grey nylon bag, black sunnies with a gold frame, and a chain.

Which diva's style do you love; Tara or Disha? Let us know in the comments below.

