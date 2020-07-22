  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Kangana Ranaut: Who styled the pink studded earrings better?

Lehenga or saree, how would you wear your pearl pink earrings with? Kangana Ranaut and Tara Sutaria are here to serve you enough inspiration.
1303 reads Mumbai
Faceoffs have become common than ever as we always see celebrities getting inspired by each others style. Trends also play an important part in this as every Bollywood actress tries to put her best foot forward when it comes to rocking that trend in style! I mean, we aren't complaining! We love a good faceoff and we're back with yet another one that felt like it was left behind in our archives! Unlike clothing, this time around, we have this gorgeous pair of pink ear studs with pearl dangle details that were clearly the first choice for both the actresses! 

First up, we have Tara Sutaria who wore a pair of dangle earrings by Anmol Jewellers and styled it with a gorgeous pastel pink lehenga by Anita Dongre. Adding to it, she teamed up the pair of earrings with a matching statement choker and pulled her hair back in a bun to give the full attention to the jewellery. A full face of neutral glam completed her look making it for one of our favourites! 

Next, we have Kangana Ranaut who chose for the same pair of earrings but used it as a contrast for her powder blue saree. Just like Tara, she also chose a matching pink choker necklace and styled it with a sleek bun. The contrasting bright blue blouse ensured all attention was on her jewellery! Lastly, she glanced up for the look with colourful eyeshadow and flawless base. 

Who do you think styled their pink dangle earrings better? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :instagram

