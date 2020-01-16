Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Kangana Ranaut: Who wore the Raw Mango brocade print better?

Both the leading ladies styled the same print in two different ways. Who wore it better?

When Bollywood stars step out to promote their films, they pick out the best of the best outfits. Styled and put together by their teams, these leading ladies never seem to have a strand of hair out of place of makeup undone. But while they scout for outfits that look good on them, they end up picking ones that other celebrities might have worn in the past, giving us an all-new faceoff!

Tara Sutaria is known for having an impeccable sense of style. The actress manages to look good no matter what she is wearing. The actress picked out a brocade salwar suit from Raw Mango a couple of months ago. The navy blue outfit bore a floral brocade print in gold. She paired it with matching pants that were cropped at her ankles. She styled this with a simple navy dupatta that featured a scalloped hem. She further styled it with a chunky silver neckpiece and simple black pumps while her hair was styled into cascading curls.

recently picked an outfit in the same print as Sutaria, also from Raw Mango. She opted for a vibrant yellow salwaar suit by the brand and layered it with a silk brocade that bore the same print as Tara's outfit. She styled this look with a silver neckpiece, a thick black belt that cinched her waist and a pair of black Louboutin pumps and her hair styled in a seek, poker-straight manner to complete her elaborate but glamorous look.

While both the leading ladies styled their outfits fabulously, we can't help but think Tara wore this pattern better. We love Tara's overall look and thought it looked slightly out of place on Kangana's summery salwaar.

What are your thoughts? Who wore the Raw Mango outfit better - Tara Sutaria or Kangana Ranaut? Comment below and let us know.

