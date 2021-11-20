Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor: Who wore the printed co-ord set by Arpita Mehta better?

Coord sets have been quite a trend this year. From airport looks to red carpet looks, coord sets are everywhere! They have even managed to make their way into traditional wear. While Khushi Kapoor wore the printed co-ord set as an indo-western wear, Tara Sutaria chose the Arpita Mehta number as her western birthday outfit.

Tara Sutaria

For her 26th birthday celebrations, Tara Sutaria was seen cutting her cake with twin sister Pia Sutaria. While Pia wore a white satin slip dress for her special day, Tara chose a printed co-ord set by designer Arpita Mehta. The set featured a sand butti high-waisted skirt that had two thigh-high slits at the front and a matching bralette top. The white outfit is decked in grey-coloured prints all over.

Tara kept it minimal with her accessories and simply wore a pair of dainty earrings and a diamond ring on her index finger.

For her makeup, Tara chose a shimmery silver eyeshadow, filled in brows, mascara laden lashes, subtle blush and a glossy light pink lipstick. She went for poker straight tresses that perfectly complemented her look.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor wore the same co-ord set comprising a sand butti high-waisted skirt with two thigh-high slits at the front and a matching bralette top. But she left the glam bar reigning with oomph and opulence as she turned things around and transformed the attire into an indo-western number with a classic full-sleeved ivory jacket that was embroidered and had mirror work that gleamed so very finely.

She let her embellished jacket do most of the talking as she went minimal with the accessories and simply wore tiny silver hoop earrings, a single neck chain and fingerings.

Speaking of her minimal makeup, winged black eyeliner, pink pout, and filled-in eyebrows were all it took to complement this ensemble. Her brown-hued hair was left open into waves and rested down.

Who, according to you, pulled off the printed co-ord set by Arpita Mehta the best? Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Sharvari Wagh’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 promotional wardrobe is every girl’s dream come true