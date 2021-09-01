Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Kiara Advani: Who rocked the indo western look the best?

The indo-western fashion trend has been a part of the fashion world for a while now and looks like it is here to stay. Celebrities are adding a touch of contemporary to their festive and bridesmaid looks. While Kiara Advani chose a red gharara set by Arpita Mehta, Tara Sutaria wore a saree-like outfit in the similar shade by Punit Balana.

Kiara Advani

Kiara perfectly blended the contemporary with the traditional as she stepped out looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a cherry red raw silk hand-embroidered outfit by Arpita Mehta. She took the festive wear up a notch in this gharara set that was highlighted with a thick berry cutdana, thread and dibibi embroidered border. The gharara was paired with a dibbi embroidered sweetheart neck blouse. The attire was then rounded off with a berry blurred striped dupatta with a coordinated border. The polka dotted pants complemented the striped dupatta in shades of magenta, peach and pink.

The entire look gave an illusion of a saree. The Shershaah actress sealed the attire with simply a multi-stringed necklace that was encrusted with uncut diamonds by Anmol Jewellers.

For her makeup, she opted for matte peachy-nude lips, metallic eyeshadow and flushed cheeks. She left her locks loose and styled them in waves.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria also went the indo-western way as she chose an ensemble in a similar pinkish-red shade by Punit Balana. The striking cherry red modish saree was accentuated with contrasting stripes in green and black. Unlike most sarees, this number gave the illusion of a draped skirt and a dupatta look. The skirt was crafted in a satin silk fabric, and the solid coloured pallu was a crimped organza. The saree was cinched at the waist with a cutwork belt featuring cherry red marodi work and dabka work. The same design was extended to the strappy blouse.

The Student Of The Year 2 actress completed her attire with polki dot diamond earrings and a bracelet that matched perfectly with the modish look of the outfit.

For her makeup, the actress went for soft nude tones with smoky eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, flushed cheeks and a nude lipstick.

Who, according to you, pulled off the indo-western cherry red look the best? Kiara Advani or Tara Sutaria? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif has a bodycon dress in every style: 5 Types of bodycon dresses the actress wore