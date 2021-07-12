Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Kiara Advani: Who wore the Arpita Mehta long kurta and lehenga set better?

Both, Tara and Kiara picked out the same lehenga in different colours by the ace designer. Take a look and let us know who wore it better according to you!

If there's one thing we can't wait to deck up for, it is weddings. While our desi ethnic outfits are still holding on in our closets, weddings are back on schedule and we want new outfits. Fusion wear is always a good idea to make a statement and one designer who has managed to ace the look is Arpita Mehta. A popular celebrity favourite, we weren't surprised when we discovered the same outfit created by her was a favourite among two of the biggest names in Bollywood today!

Kiara Advani

An ardent fan of pastels even while glamming up, Kiara Advani picked out this blush pink mirror work kurta by Arpita Mehta for a function. With detailed embroidery, the Good Newwz styled this with a tulle lehenga that bore a heavily detailed border and a matching dupatta with cowrie detailing on it. To accessorise this look, Kiara picked out statement gold chaandbali earrings and her hair was styled into simple fuss-free waves that gave some volume to her look.

Tara Sutaria

For the promotions of her film Marjaavaan, where she starred opposite , Tara Sutaria picked out a sunshine yellow lehenga set by Arpita Mehta. Her outfit too came with a long structured kurta with detailed mirror work on it. A simple lehenga with no additional work on it and matching dupatta completed the SOTY 2 actor's look. Her hair was styled into effortless waves and she accessorised her look with stacked up bangles.

While Kiara and Tara's outfits bore minor differences, we can't help but note their similarities! Tell us - who wore it better?

Credits :instagram

