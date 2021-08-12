Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the Verb coordinated aztec printed set better?

You know a piece of clothing is an absolute hit when a celebrity wears it and gives it complete validation. One of the trendiest looks Tara Sutaira sported to promote one of her films, was an Aztec outfit, that was instantly picked up by bloggers, influencers and other celebrities who styled the look differently.

The most recent person to wear the same outfit as Tara was none other than popular television star, . Take a look!

Tara Sutaria

To promote her film Marjaavaan with full gusto, Tara Sutaria put forth a number of chic looks. The actress who is known for her fashionably forward looks opted for a boho look from Pallavi Singhee's label Verb. Tara Paired the printed crop top that bore balloon sleeves and a wrap-style silhouette, with a matching high-waisted flared skirt that ended above her ankles. A pair of bright orange strappy stilettos and silver oxidised earrings accessorised this look.

The SOTY 2 actress kept her makeup subtle with a dewy glow and centre-parted hair styled into effortless beachy waves.

Mouni Roy

The Naagin star picked out the same Verb coordinated set as Tara did and posted a series of images of herself in it, with a philosophical caption that read, "Be a good person, but donot waste time to prove it." The television star who will next be seen in Brahmastra, paired the tie-up crop top and high-waisted skirt set with layered gold necklaces, her hair left free, her go-to smokey eyes, filled-in brows and full lips to complete the boho look.

We can't seem to decide because both the stars looked breath-taking in the outfit. Tell us, who according to you wore the Verb coordinated set better? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Gauhaur Khan: Who wore the Premiya by Manishii saree better?