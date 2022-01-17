Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Nora Fatehi; Who wore the satin cowl top & ruched skirt style better?

We are currently crushing over cowl neck tops and taking notes from celebrities rocking the trend. As we were digging our archive, giving us perfect party-ready style inspiration, we spotted the Tadap star Tara Sutaria and Dance Meri Jaan star Nora Fatehi clad in similar cowl neck top teamed with a mini skirt and won our hearts. Though both the diva’s look was different in choice of colour, their dress that gave a top and skirt illusion with a cinched waist detailing and its silhouette were pretty much the same. Scroll to read more on how they styled their look.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looked bomb in her all-black Alessandra Rich set. Her satin mock neck full sleeve black top featured cowl neck details and her matching micro-mini skirt elevated the glam factor. The ruched skirt also featured crystal stone embellishment that amped up the luxe vibe of her look. We love how Tara opted for black block heel boots and Charles & Keith bag to accessorise up her party-ready style. She got her glam game strong with smokey eye makeup, glossy pink lips and perfect contouring and rounded off her edgy look with her blow-dried hair left open in messy curls.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s pre-birthday celebration look a couple of years ago was very similar to Tara’s cowl neck set but the Canadian dancer’s choice of colour was bright peppy pink. Her ruched skirt did not feature any embellishment and the cowl neck detail, high neck and full sleeves were very similar to the above look. Simple stud earrings, glittery silver heels complimented her snazzy look. She styled her hair in a side-parted hairdo and opted for pink lips and subtle glam makeup to round off her vibrant party-ready look.

Which diva’s cowl neck and ruched skirt dress do you like better? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan: 6 stars who showed us how to dress desi and slay in black lehengas