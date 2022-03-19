Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Nora Fatehi; Who wore the sparkly Yousef Al Jasmi bodycon gown better?

Most stars have a unique fashion choice and make it theirs by repeatedly donning numbers that have their favourite style element. Be it Nora Fatehi’s love for bodycon dresses, Tara Sutaria’s innumerable collection of white ensembles or Shilpa Shetty’s sequin outfits, we like how celebs carve their own fashion niche with their style game. This also helps us spot fashion faceoffs quite easily just like how Tara Sutaria’s figure-hugging shimmery dress from Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash instantly made us think of Nora Fatehi. And guess what, we weren’t wrong. Both the divas wore the same designer gown but in different hues. While Tara stuck to her love for white Nora sizzled in spicy red. Let’s look at how each diva styled up their party-ready look.

Tara Sutaria

Looking like a mermaid, the Tadap actress sparkled in the white embellished gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her body-hugging sleeveless number highlighted her curves and featured a scoop neckline. Tara Sutaria looked stunning as she styled the gown with matching diamond dangler earrings from Vandals and a statement diamond handcuff and ring from Diamantina Fine Jewels. While her on-point makeup featuring glitter liner and nude glossy lips elevated the glam quotient, the wavy high ponytail and Louboutin shoes sealed the look perfectly. Tara was covered in diamonds and her sparkly dress did justice to her voluptuous figure.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi had also worn the same scoop neck sleeveless sparkly gown by the designer in red and looked alluring as ever. Unlike Tara, the Dilbar dancer opted for minimal makeup flaunting a dewy face and kept the accessory department to a bare minimum with dainty earrings as her only choice. She left her sleek centre-parted hair open and rounded off her sensuous look gorgeously.

Which diva’s shimmery bodycon gown do you like better? Tell us in the comments below.

