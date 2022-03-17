Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who styled Polite Society's coordinated set better?

Is your closet so not up for bright outfit add-ons? We're fans of monochrome but next-level biggies of curating saucy looks. In case you've forgotten, spring is here but so is the show of skin that can do you good. Less sweaty and a lot more hottie. With us in hitting the glam step? You're in for inspiration as served by two starlets who are no stranger in nailing anything that's brought to their attention. Presenting to you Tara Sutaria and Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave striking tips on how to put the same outfit on rotation but with a different styling game.

For Tadap movie promotions in November 2021, Meagan Concessio picked out an Impolite strapless corset top for Tara from Polite Society which featured contrasting black drawstring details placed at the front. This bustier white number worth Rs. 4,800.00 was clubbed with baggy cotton-denim pants. The cow-girl cool look was amped up extra with black combat boots, hoop earrings, cat-eye sunnies, and rings. Fierce and fabulous always, how do you pull everything under the sun so perfectly?

The Oh! Baby actress recently went with a rather less dressy look with just the change of earrings. Preetham Jukalker styled her up in the same co-ordinated outfit and we saw no boots and sunnies in sight. Unlike Tara's curly hairdo, the latter's hair was tied into a ponytail, perfect for summer, and what is that sparkling magic? Look at her chunky Aster drop earrings from Amama. Another day, another drool-worthy look by Samantha.

Who according to you pulled it off better? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 8 Divas who hit the Holi-yay mode with desi outfits