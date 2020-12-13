Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutraria or Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1: Who wore the one shoulder pink dress better?

While Tara Sutaria wore the dress while promoting Student of the Year 2, Sara Ali Khan wore it in the video of a song for Coolie No. 1. Tell us who you think wore it better?

While the world is still on a standstill due to the pandemic, celebrities have kept the ball rolling. Shoots have commenced, and films are all set to hit the silver screens yet again. This also means we get to see all the new outfits and fashion trends that celebs will set through their films.

Little do we realise, more often than not, like us, celebrities too tend to get inspired by each other's looks and try to recreate them in their own way, giving us all new fashion faceoffs.

While promoting her film Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria picked out a lovely peachy pink cut out one shoulder dress. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Tara paired her Kalmanovich ruffle mini dress with checkered patterns on it with transparent stilettos and retro sunglasses. With her hair parted to one side and styled into loose, glossy waves and minimal makeup, she looked chic in the simple dress.

In her upcoming film Coolie No. 1, Sara Ali Khan is causing up quite a stir. In her latest song from the film, we spotted the actress wearing a dress that looked eerily similar to that of Tara Sutaria's promotional look. Her tulle waist cut-out pink dress also featured a one off-shoulder sleeve and tiers of ruffles at the hem. With her hair up into a high ponytail, eyeshadow that matched her dress and statement earrings, Sara's look was bold and confident.

While the materials of both dresses were different, the silhouette and styles bore striking similarities. Which outfit do you like better? Comment below and let us know.

