Fashion Faceoff: Taylor Swift or Katy Perry: Who wore the Stella McCartney dress better?

Both the American musicians sported the same dress in just a matter of months. Who wore the dress better? Taylor or Katy?

The world of fashion seems to only be growing by the day. There are new designers sprouting up every day with new creations that often leave us amazed. This also gives not just us, but celebrities too, the opportunity to wear new outfits and even experiment. But that doesn't stop celebrities from getting inspired by each other so much so that they are keen on wearing similar or even the same outfit in many cases. The latest two to wear the same outfit, giving us an all-new faceoff, are Taylor Swift and Katy Perry!

The two American singers have a long history of friendship that broke off. Now that they are friends again, we don't think there is any bad blood between the two, that Katy Perry even starred in Swift's video You Need To Calm Down!

Taylor Swift

The Lover singer picked out the blush pink metallic animal-print dress by Stella McCartney which featured wide, fluttery long sleeves and a matching rope belt that gave the outfit shape. Taylor Swift wore the outfit on Jimmy Fallon's show to promote her film Cats. She styled her look in the most simple way, with Christian Louboutin platform stilettos. Her hair was styled into messy curls and her usual signature red lip completed her look.

Katy Perry

On Wednesday, Katy Perry made her way to the premiere of American Idol in Los Angeles where she wore the same dress as Taylor Swift did. While Taylor decided to keep it simple, Perry went all out with the glam. She picked out crystal Jimmy Choo heels, a bedazzled statement necklace, and sparkly starry earrings to accessorise her look. Her eyes were well-defined with loads of liner and mascara, a flawless base of makeup and brown lips completed her look. Her hair was parted in the side and styled well.

Clearly, the two beauties - Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have a similar taste when it comes to dressing up. Who do you think wore the Stella McCartney dress better? Comment below and let us know.

