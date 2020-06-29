Fashion Faceoff: Taylor Swift or Kylie Jenner: Who wore the black sequin catsuit better? 

Both the fashion icons opted for the same black sequin catsuit at different occasions. Who wore it better?

It was a war-like situation when Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Taylor Swift had a massive feud. There was bad blood, name-calling and so much more everywhere that really sent the media into a tizzy.

So imagine when somebody from the Kardashian family wore the same outfit as Taylor Swift!

Over the years, Taylor went from country queen to fashion icon. Everything from her red carpet outfits, hairstyle, makeup and more was appreciated and gained positive reviews even from critics.

Kylie Jenner who is now a beauty mogul too had a glow up. She sported outfits that accentuated her curves and her makeup transformation is the only history now.

And the best part - both the divas wore the same outfit at different occasions!

Taylor Swift

For the iheartradio awards, Taylor was all about the sparkle and glitter. She walked the red carpet in a black sequin Saint Laurent catsuit. It featured a halter neck and just a strip of material at the back. The catsuit hugged her slender figure, showing off her lean legs. She paired this with matching black peep-toe platform stilettos that gave her additional height. Her blonde locks were styled in a simple sleek manner and framed her face well.

Kylie Jenner

The beauty mogul and mother-of-one also opted for the same outfit for Christmas Eve! The black sequin catsuit hugged Kylie's curves and showed off her hourglass figure. Kylie styled the outfit with strappy stilettos while her long black hair was styled into loose waves.

There are obviously not many ways to style the simple catsuit! Who according to you wore it better? Taylor Swift or Kylie Jenner?

