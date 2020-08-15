Fashion Faceoff: When Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wore the same Gauri & Nainika floral printed gown

We’re throwing it back to this iconic faceoff moment that stole our hearts. Vote for your favourite look.

We love a good faceoff and while we are rarely getting any, we thought it was the right time to throw it back to one of our favourites by far. The Mastaani of Bollywood, and the Kamli girl, have both always been on top of their games when it comes to fashion. Which is why them selecting the same dress let alone the SAME print is truly an iconic moment and how can we not document it?

Deepika Padukone wore one of the most stunning summer gowns by Gauri and Nainika. Her gown featured an off the shoulder silhouette accompanied by a cinch on the waist. The dress further flared out into an open A-line silhouette while her makeup perfectly complemented her look. With a soft base and blushed cheeks, the diva surely stole the show. Adding to it, she styled her long brunette mane into a side-swept low bun while her textured bangs framed her face. We are absolute fans!

Moving on, we have Katrina Kaif who surprisingly opted for the same print but switched things up with the silhouette. Instead of going for an off-shoulder number, she chose an asymmetric one-shoulder piece that bore ruffle details around her shoulder and collar bone. This summer dress again cinched at the waist and flared out, gracefully brushing the floors. Kaif kept her makeup glowy and dewy while leaving her hair down in textured waves.

We are quite a fan of both the looks and, to be honest, it's a little difficult to decide our favourite. Who is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

