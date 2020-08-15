  1. Home
  2. fashion

Fashion Faceoff: When Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wore the same Gauri & Nainika floral printed gown

We’re throwing it back to this iconic faceoff moment that stole our hearts. Vote for your favourite look.
29052 reads Mumbai
Fashion Faceoff When Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wore the same Gauri & Nainika floral printed gownFashion Faceoff When Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wore the same Gauri & Nainika floral printed gown

We love a good faceoff and while we are rarely getting any, we thought it was the right time to throw it back to one of our favourites by far. The Mastaani of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and the Kamli girl, Katrina Kaif have both always been on top of their games when it comes to fashion. Which is why them selecting the same dress let alone the SAME print is truly an iconic moment and how can we not document it?

Deepika Padukone wore one of the most stunning summer gowns by Gauri and Nainika. Her gown featured an off the shoulder silhouette accompanied by a cinch on the waist. The dress further flared out into an open A-line silhouette while her makeup perfectly complemented her look. With a soft base and blushed cheeks, the diva surely stole the show. Adding to it, she styled her long brunette mane into a side-swept low bun while her textured bangs framed her face. We are absolute fans! 

Moving on, we have Katrina Kaif who surprisingly opted for the same print but switched things up with the silhouette. Instead of going for an off-shoulder number, she chose an asymmetric one-shoulder piece that bore ruffle details around her shoulder and collar bone. This summer dress again cinched at the waist and flared out, gracefully brushing the floors. Kaif kept her makeup glowy and dewy while leaving her hair down in textured waves. 

We are quite a fan of both the looks and, to be honest, it's a little difficult to decide our favourite. Who is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Which celeb looks the best in black? VOTE

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement