Fashion Faceoff: When Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wore the same Zimmerman dress

We love it when celebrities step out of their usual OTT wardrobe and keep things casual and chic once in a while. Most Bollywood divas have a chic off-duty wardrobe and and seem to agree on that. Today, we’re throwing it back to a few years ago when both the leading ladies picked out the same Zimmerman dress and gave us a major fashion faceoff moment.

First up, we have Shraddha Kapoor who picked out the white and pink floral mini and showed off her long-toned legs. The plunging neckline and bell sleeves did full justice to her petite frame. Letting the dress do all the talking, the actress styled it with a pair of off-white strappy heels that added height to her tall frame. Keeping her makeup confined to neutral tones, the diva left her brunette mane down in soft waves and completed the look.

Alia Bhatt picked out the same dress and instead of going all out girl, she picked a bohemian braided hairdo that added extra oomph to her look. She then opted for glowy makeup while sticking to strappy heels for added height. For the night out with friends, Bhatt also picked out a cross-body sling to complete her look.

