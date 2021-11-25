Fashion Faceoff: Yami Gautam or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the denim corset bodice outfit better?

Corsets and bustiers have made a comeback in the fashion world and how! The corset trend now stands for empowerment, with women wearing it to show off or conceal their body on their own terms. Apart from corset tops, our Bollywood divas have also found a way to incorporate this trend into their dresses and jumpsuits.

Now what if we mix the classic corset trend with the eternal denim trend? That’s right! While Yami Gautam chose a casual yet chic denim corset dress, Kriti Sanon opted for a denim corset jumpsuit. Let’s take a look at how each of these divas styled their outfits.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam has often given us looks to bookmark and reference for many occasions. From stunning traditional outfits with sarees and lehengas to chic cocktail dresses and everything in between. During her latest public appearance, she gave her fans some more fashion inspiration in a contemporary, edgy dress with impeccable construction that gave her a timeless, minimal-chic look.

Called the ‘Manila dress’, the outfit from Lovebirds Studio featured spaghetti straps and contrast top-stitch detailing. The Vicky Donor star paired the look with white square-toed heeled sandals, long statement earrings and a clutch bag in the same white tone. Her fingernails matched her heels and clutch.

She kept her makeup minimal and went for bold, dark lips to complement the classic dress that is the perfect outfit option for a day-to-night wardrobe transition.

Kriti Sanon

There’s never been a dull moment with Kriti Sanon. The actress never fails to impress us with her off-the-chart outfit choices and style quotient. From her promotional looks for Mimi to her looks for Hum Do Hamare Do, the actress has always opted for the trendiest of outfits.

Since jumpsuits have been on our radar for quite some time, this look of the Luka Chuppi actress is quite a steal. And that too in denims. Kriti gave us serious style lessons on how to wear the denim jumpsuit. She wore a pipe tube jumpsuit from the label, Do-Nuts Honey. The strapless outfit featured a corset bodice with white vertical stripes along the length of the outfit and across the chest. It also bore a fabric belt for fastening at the waist. The fitted bodice and the bell-bottoms accentuated her legs. She paired her ensemble with white pumps matching the stripes.

In the accessory department, she kept it minimal with her small gold hoop earrings and stacked funky rings. Retaining her hair in a neat mid-parted ponytail, she added a quirky touch to her makeup with a white eyeliner.

A neutral base, filled-in brows, an edgy white eyeliner smudged along the lash line, and blushed cheeks completed her look. Kriti opted for nude lips and let her chic outfit do all the talking.

Whose corset denim outfit did you like more? Yami Gautam or Kriti Sanon? Let us know in the comments below.

