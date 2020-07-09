Gigi Hadid on the runway or Blake Lively in the city: Who wore the houndstooth Chanel jumpsuit better? COMMENT

The blonde BFFs have time-and again sported the same outfits that Gigi usually wears first thanks to being a supermodel and strutting the runway. Who wore this outfit better?

There is no doubt that models get a peek into new collections much before celebrities do. They even get to sport the new collections well in advance, while strutting the runway and essentially wearing couture!

Gigi Hadid, a supermodel in her own sense is one of those. She sports some of the most fabulous outfits on the runway and makes them look so good, that celebrities want one of their own! The model does even a good job of walking the runway confidently while being pregnant, so to say!

One of many looks that Gigi walked in on the runway, was liked so much by Blake Lively, that she decided to get her own. Take a look!

Gigi Hadid

On the runway, Gigi donned the houndstooth jumpsuit in the simplest way and only just accessorised with a crossbody Chanel bag, some open-finger hand gloves and dual-toned ankle-length boots. Her hair was styled in a poofy manner with a simple black hairband that secured her hair up.

For her glam, it was a simple graphic grey eyeshadow and deep pink lips that completed Hadid's look for the 2017 Chanel runway show.

Blake Lively

The actress turned the street into her runway while promoting her film All I See Is You when she changed into 7 different outfits while promoting! Lively opted for the same houndstooth jumpsuit that Gigi Hadid sported on the runway and instead of closing it up, she zipped it down to show off cleavage. She also accessorised the look with a silver belt black and silver mini bag earrings and leopard printed pumps. Her hair was styled in a half-up manner and completed with peachy pink lips.

Who according to you rocked the jumpsuit better - Gigi Hadid on the runway or Blake Lively while making the streets her runway? Comment below and let us know!

Credits :getty images

