Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce: ALL the times the singers dressed EXACTLY like each other

Both the Grammy-winning singers have taken style inspiration from each other multiple times. Take a look at their best faceoff moments.

The AMAs 2020 took place early this morning and brought in all the heat! Despite the pandemic, a number of stars appeared at the event and even performed their hits for no live audience. What got the audience buzzing though, was JLo's fiery performance on stage with Maluma. It was her look that reminded folks a lot of Beyonce's Grammy performance with Jay Z where they performed Drunk In Love together.

Take a look at all the times both the successful singers dressed alike.

At the American Music Awards 2020, Jennifer Lopez set the stage on fire with her performance. She shook a leg in a black sheer catsuit with a bodysuit beneath. A wet hairdo and smokey eyes completed her look.

But a lot of Twitter users drew comparisons to Beyonce's look from the Grammys back in 2014. For her performance, Beyonce too picked out a black net sheer catsuit and wore a bodysuit beneath it. Her blonde locks were styled into the stylish wet hairdo and she exuded the same fierce vibes!

Almost a decade ago, the two picked out the same dress for different occasions. JLo opted for a white midi bodycon number with statement sleeves and a peplum hem at her waist.

Beyonce wore a shorter version of the same dress in a brownish shade.

The two even completed their looks in a similar way with a high ponytail and statement earrings!

Sheer gowns were all the rage at one point. JLo picked out a white lace sheer gown with a neutral tone slip beneath and a short train, at the Golden Globe awards.

Beyonce opted for a similar look at the Grammy awards in a white lacy gown with a neutral bodice and a short train.

The divas have been inspired by each other for a while now, it seems like! In the early 2000's, both Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce were spotted in very similar dresses yet again. Lopez picked out a shimmery knee-length dress for an event that bore a deep, plunging neckline. Colourful eyeshadow and her hair pulled back in a half-up manner made for a daring look then!

Beyonce picked out an eerily similar dress to that of JLo's which was also heavily sequined and bore a plunging neckline. Her dress even bore a high slit and the singer pulled her hair up in a half-up manner as well!

