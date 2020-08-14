Joe Jonas or Zac Efron: 5 Times the Disney heartthrobs twinned: Who was your favourite? COMMENT

Both, Joe Jonas and Zac Efron were the heart-throb DIsney boys at one point. Take a look at the 3 times they imitated each other's style and twinned in outfits and tell us who rocked them best!

A couple of years ago, Disney channel was at its peak. With shows like Hannah Montana, Suite Life of Zac and Cody, Wizards of Waverly Place and films like Camp Rock and High School Musical, Disney stars were the biggest heart-throbs! Two of the rockstars, who won hearts and had girls swooning all over them though, were Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and Zac Efron of High School Musical. Not just their voices and acting, but their devotion to fans, good looks and an amazing sense of style also won hearts all over.

But the two had more than just the ladies screaming for them and their long, rockstar hair in common. Turns out, they had quite a similar sense of style and often picked similar outfits. Take a look.

Back when they first appeared on television, both Joe and Zac fancied a similar combination of wearing a tie and waistcoat over a crisp white shirt. While Joe wore it for a performance, Zac wore it to a red carpet.

Keeping it dapper, both the stars knew the importance of a well-fitted black suit. While Zac preferred to wear his with a patterned tie and open-button blazer, Joe Jonas, then frontman of the Jonas Brothers kept his button closed for a more formal look.

Not just black suits, seems like they fancied every possible colour when it came to the attire. Grey suits were also a favourite of both the boys. Joe wore his buttoned-up again, over a black tie and checkered shirt, while Zac completed his look with a crisp white shirt and black tie. Jonas also went on to further accessorise his look with black glasses and a hat.

With time, both the stars shed their goody, Disney images. They put themselves out in the world by shedding their simple, classy pieces like suits and opted for more edgier pieces like leather jackets. Their hair too changed over time!

Zac wore his over a white tee, a combination he has loved from the beginning. Joe, on the other hand, kept it dark with a grey tee beneath.

The two developed their own sense of style with time, but still understood the importance of a suit. Joe went for a more casual look with his blue suit over a graphic tee that he styled with white sneakers. Zac, on the other hand, went for a more formal look with a tie and black dress shoes for the premiere of his film, Baywatch.

Even with time and despite both the actors growing out of their earlier image, they still seem to share a similar sense of style. Who according to you rocked the looks better - Joe Jonas or Zac Efron? Comment below and let us know!

Credits :getty images

