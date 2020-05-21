Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: The BEST fashion faceoffs we have seen

We can't get enough of when celebrities wear the same outfits as each other. Taking a walk down memory lane, we delve into the best fashion faceoffs we have seen.

Today, fashion faceoffs are a thing of the past and it is not only because of the lockdown. Celebrities have become more conscious about what they are wearing and always try to make it a point to not wear the same outfit as their peers or even other celebrities.

But very often, they love an outfit or look so much that they just need to have it. This, gives us the liberty to look at what they are wearing and wonder who wore the outfit better. We delve into some of the best faceoffs that we have witnessed. Take a look!

Both the leading ladies opted for the same white sweater and skirt combination when they headed off to Italy for their respective weddings! While Anushka opted for her hair to be styled into lose curls and tan uggs, Deepika went all out glam with her poker-straight hair and nude pumps!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tara Sutaria

When Manish Malhotra creates a new design, it goes viral. The first to sport it, was the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan in a millennial pink shade. This was followed by a line of actresses who also took the route. But Tara Sutaria was one who didn't hesitate from sporting the exact same blouse too as Bebo!

Alia Bhatt wore a concept palazzo pants and blouse with her dupatta draped like a saree around her, for her best friend's wedding. She picked an indigo blue shade for this.

Katrina on the other hand opted for the same outfit in a bright, tomato red shade for the Umang 2019 event and looked sizzling!

Deepika Padukone and Kylie Jenner

An iconic faceoff, Deepika sported the same edgy Balmain number as Kylie Jenner back in the day and even styled it in the same way - with thigh-high boots!

Deepika rocked the outfit at the launch of Bigg Boss 10 and pulled her hair pack into a sleek ponytail.

Kylie on the other hand, who was Balmain's brand ambassador, donned the outfit with a metallic statement buckle belt and hair hair smoothened and parted in the centre.

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham

It was a great moment in fashion when former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle donned a white chain-link pattern dress by Victoria Beckham for Commonwealth Day back in 2019 when she was pregnant with Archie!

This didn't stop Victoria Beckham from sporting her own design to the wedding of Read Madrid football player Sergio Ramos!

Both the divas donned the same risque white dress by Aadnevik. Malaika the plunging neckline and high slit number to the Vogue Beauty Awards while Sonakshi wore it while playing a judge! Malaika looked bold and sultry in the outfit by flaunting her toned legs while Sona prefered to keep it simple in her version of the outfit!

Deepika Padukone and Emilia Clarke

Both the phenomenal actors sported the same dress at different occasions! Deepika picked the outfit to wear to Anupama Chopra's show with some of the best actors in India. Emilia on the other hand picked it to wear to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

Who according to you sported each of the outfits better? Let us know in the comment section below.

