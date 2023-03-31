Mira Rajput in black and Poorna Jagannathan in white wore the same Dior dress; Who styled it better?

The Dior Fall 2023 Show at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, saw a number of Bollywood stars, international celebrities and influencers in attendance. Celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rekha, Shibani Dandekar, Masaba Gupta, Mira Rajput, and many others put their best fashion foot forward as they arrived for the event. Interestingly, Mira Rajput, and Never Have I Ever actress, Poorna Jagannathan were seen in the same Dior dress, but in different colours. Both divas have shared pictures of their outfits worn last night. Let’s take a closer look at how they styled the similar dress.

Mira Rajput looks bewitching in black Dior dress

Mira Rajput’s style is minimal and chic, and yesterday, for Dior Fall 2023 Show in Mumbai, Mira arrived wearing a minimalistic, sleeveless black Dior dress that had a side slit and black button details. The slit ensured a relaxed yet chic silhouette, and Mira teamed the dress with black shorts. She wore strappy black flat sandals, and accessorized with a pearl multi-layered necklace, and a huge ring. Mira’s makeup was on point with highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner, and red lips. She tied her hair back in a bun, and carried a black Dior clutch. Check out the pictures below!

Poorna Jagannathan is a vision in white at Dior Fall 2023 Show in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Poorna Jagannathan was seen in a white version of the same dress that we saw Mira wearing. Poorna opted for a white Dior dress with side slits and it had black coloured buttons on either side. Poorna carried the outfit effortlessly, and opted for a pin-straight hairstyle with a side parting. She simply accessorized with earrings, and a pair of white heels. She was seen carrying a white handbag, and we’re absolutely loving her all-white look! “Don’t want this night to ever end. The @dior show at the Gateway of India was the most joyful and exquisite things I’ve ever seen in my life. Under a crescent moon, Indian craftsmanship was given the light it deserves,” wrote Poorna, while sharing the pictures. Check out the pictures below!

Mira Rajput or Poorna Jagannath- who do you think styled the Dior outfit better? Let us know in the comments below!

