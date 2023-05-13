Navya Nanda and Mira Rajput wore the same Summer Somewhere dress worth Rs 6.5k; Whose look did you love more?

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda may not have plans to foray into Bollywood, but she is already a star in her own right. She has over 909k followers on Instagram, who eagerly wait for her stunning pictures. Navya also has an impeccable fashion sense, and her looks on every occasion are on point. She recently attended Sandeep Khosla’s 60th birthday bash, and pictures from the bash went viral. Navya Naveli Nanda looked absolutely gorgeous in a black and white satin dress that instantly reminded us of Mira Rajput’s look from a few months ago!

Both Navya Nanda and Mira Rajput stunned in the same Summer Somewhere Rosa dress, and both of them styled it minimally. Let’s take a closer look!

Navya Naveli Nanda and Mira Rajput in Summer Somewhere dress

Navya Naveli Nanda looked breathtaking in the Summer Somewhere Rosa dress that is just perfect for party wear! The ankle-grazing viscose satin dress has a flowy, flattering silhouette, with a plunging V neckline and noodle straps. The contrast of the black dress with the ivory-hued bodice looks simply stunning. The best part? The dress isn’t super expensive, and is worth Rs 6,590! Navya took the minimal approach with accessories, and simply wore a silver bracelet. She went sans jewellery, and let her glam do the talking. With rosy blushed cheeks, and glossy lips, her makeup was on point. She let her tresses loose in soft waves. Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput donned the same sultry dress from Summer Somewhere, and kept her hair open with a side parting. She wore a dainty chain with a small pendant and a white bracelet. Mira Rajput accessorized with a black clutch and matching heels. Mira Rajput carries the outfit with great ease, and looks so effortlessly glamorous. Check out her pictures below!

Mira Rajput or Navya Naveli Nanda- whose look did you love more?

