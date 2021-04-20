Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tara Sutaria or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who styled their white blazer dress the best?

The love for blazer dresses are in the spike this season and surely these three diva’s love it in the same tone. Who do you think styled their look the best?

The Bollywood stars surely can't get enough of blazer dresses. The pant free cosy boss lady look is winning hearts everywhere. Be the newbie Tara Sutaria, global icon Jonas or South beauty Aditi Rao Hydari, the blazer dresses are their go-to option to comfortably look glamorous. Scrolling through their profiles sporting versatile blazer dresses we found these three beauties slaying similar white outfits in their own personal style. Here is a closer look at how each of them dolled up in white office-ready look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The desi girl’s not so desi avatar from Reformation comes with eyes popping price tag of 18,700 rupees. The pantless look is a perfect fit for a date night, business meeting or even to a night party. Redefining suiting up with exaggerated and breezy silhouettes where ties and now the pants have become optional, Priyanka’s white double-breasted blazer dress was just perfect. The plunging V neck, lapel collar, multi-hued buttons gave it a very confident vibe which the diva pulled off with dark sunnies, clear heels, a white bag, metallic earrings, sleek side-parted hair and bold red lips which made sure she is talking business!

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria's white blazer dress was very similar to PeeCee’s and it almost looked the same at first glance.Tara’s love for white outfits and minimalistic silhouettes is very known. Though the deep v neck and multi-toned buttons of her double-breasted blazer dress were very similar to Priyanka’s, Tara’s outfit was form-fitting and had a feminine take that was not felt in PeeCee’s. It had a very pretty aesthetic design and the alignment of buttons was unique.Tara carried a heavy embroidered embellished bag and styled up in a centre-parted sleek hairdo with nude lips, loads of blush and smokey eye make up. Tara’s stunning look is the perfect example of less is more!

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi had a different approach to styling her white blazer dress from Zara. She paired the look with black boots and pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail to give a fuss-free look. She looked elegant as always and made a statement in her minimalist look. With bare minimum make featuring nude lips and mascara laden lashes, Aditi’s style was simple yet different!

Among the three talented beauties, we think Tara’s blazer dress scored better as it fitted her very well and the embellished bag added a few extra brownie points to her flawless look. Who do you think donned the white blazer dress the best? Tell us in the comments below.

