Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Ralph and Russo outfit was similar to JLo's Versace attire: Who wore it better?

There were multiple outfits that shut the Grammys down this year. But for us, nobody quite does it like ! The actress made heads turn as she walked the red carpet with beau Nick Jonas in a white gown. And while the entire world gushed about her phenomenal look, we couldn't help but notice an eerie similarity that PeeCee's dress bore to that of Jennifer Lopez's, dress that the singer wore exactly 20 years ago at the Grammys!

PeeCee glided down the red carpet in an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. The floor-sweeping ensemble featured a sequin-encrusted silk crepe kimono that bore hand-painted flowers and also bore opal stones. It also featured peach-ombre fringe sleeves over the batwing sleeves. While PeeCee looked phenomenal in the daring number, we couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance her deep plunging neckline that not just showed off her cleavage but also her navel, bore to that of Jennifer Lopez's Versace dress!

Exactly 20 years ago, for the Grammys in 2000, JLo opted for a green Versace dress for the Grammys red carpet as her "last minute" choice. It was from the brand's Spring/Summer 2000 collection and was previously worn by Donatella Versace herself! Though the dress was see-through and featured a very low cut, the singer aced the look making it a game-changer!

While PeeCee's dress was designed by Ralph and Russo, it sure bore a huge similarity to that of JLo's making us wonder if Mrs. Jonas's dress was a tribute to Lopez's. Either way, both the leading ladies rocked the plunging neckline in their own way and owned it!

Who do you think rocked the neckline better? Priyanka Chopra or Jennifer Lopez? Comment below and let us know.

