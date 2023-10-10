Samantha Ruth Prabhu vs Sobhita Dhulipala fashion face-off; Who aced the caped saree better?

Every time a celebrity of note comes out of their house, all eyes as well as all cameras tend to remain focussed on their stylish fashion choices because, after all, these looks can change the way a trend grows and flows, at any given moment. But, at the same time, it also becomes essential to realize that a parade of fashion mavens, stylists, assistants, designers, and others tend to put a lot of thought as well as well. work very hard day and night to curate these looks for our favorite celebrities. Yet, there are some rare moments when two celebrities end up wearing the same outfit or following the same trend, which gives us a chance to step into fashion face-off mode.

So, today’s fashion face-off is between two of the most amazing, hottest, most fashionable actresses that the Indian entertainment industry has ever seen i.e. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala. These divas have been here previously when they ended up wearing the same Sabyasachi saree, and well, here we go again. Let’s decode their looks and see what was done differently.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s vibrant pink saree

Recently, the beloved Kushi actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself in an incomparably gorgeous fusion saree ensemble from Ekaya. The actress’ look in this vibrant pink drape was literally the personification of pretty in pink. The Yashoda actress draped the saree with sheer perfection with pleats present all through the skirt as well as the pallu which rested on her left shoulder, leaving us mesmerized beyond compare. The Theri actress, who was styled by Preetham Jukalker, paired the saree with a ruched bralette with sleek straps and a sultry and simply seductive sweetheart neckline which added to the ensemble’s overall allure.

This corset-like bustier showcased the fact that Prabhu’s fashion skills are a class apart. The talented diva chose to further elevate her style with a modernized cape with the look of a sleeveless jacket that ended up resting on her shoulders. Furthermore, she accessorized her look with a dreamy diamond droplet necklace and her pink makeup with matching lipstick, which totally has us obsessed.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s vibrant neon green saree

The talented Night Manager actress chose to wear the neon green saree with a cape from the well-loved Ekaya brand for the trailer launch of her series, Made In Heaven Season 2. The supremely striking and unique shade of the saree immediately catches your attention, but that’s not the best part. The talented actress chose to gracefully tie the saree in a sleek manner with crisp pleats to flaunt her well-toned waistline and slender frame. Meanwhile, the added cape tied around her neck brought a royal feel to her overall look.

The talented diva’s stylists Bhawna Sharma and Prashant Mangasuli also chose to accessorize her look to sheer perfection. They chose the Amrapali Jewels' stacked warrior woman cuffs for the diva’s hands which added a refined touch and feel to the look with a touch of modern yet oxidized vintage glamour. At the same time, the diva’s fingers were laden with matching stylish rings with delicate and intricate designs that drew everyone’s attention. The actress’ neutral makeup legit elevated the look beyond compare.

The bottom line is that in this fashion showdown, both Samantha and Sobhita showcased their unique interpretations of the caped saree, proving that fashion is not just about the outfit but also about the individual’s style and confidence. It’s safe to say that both these divas aced the caped saree in their own distinctive ways, leaving us in admiration of their impeccable fashion choices.

This face-off is literal proof of the fact that there is no single right way when it comes to the beautiful world of fashion, don’t you agree? Whom do you side with on this one? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

