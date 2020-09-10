Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber wear the same Messika earrings AGAIN: Who wore it better?

Both the starlets sported the same earrings by Messika for the second time, making us wonder who sported it better. Check it out!

No matter what the occasion, both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber always manage to look impeccable. Fashionistas in their own sense, Selena Gomez is known for her red carpet and music video looks while Hailey is known for her billboard campaigns. No matter where they are headed to, they always make heads turn and eyes pop with their style.

Weirdly, both Hailey and Selena share a similar sense of style. They love their comfortable and loose clothing that makes for their off-duty look when they don't need to dress up. The two even wore similar sweatshirts and the same earrings in the past, but did it again earlier this year!

Selena made her way to the premiere of Dolittle back in January 2020. On the red carpet, she wore a pink turtleneck full-sleeve top with a black skirt to make for a chic look. She accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings from Messika. With her hair pulled back into a sleek centre-parted bun, we got a good look at her minimal subtle glam and bold red lips that completed her red carpet look.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber attended the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris a month later. For the event in February, she rocked a black glamorous halter neck dress by the designer label which bore a risque cut out at her chest. To accessorise, the model opted for the same leaf-shaped Messika earrings as Selena Gomez wore! Her cropped blonde locks were styled with a centre-parting and she pushed one side behind her ear to show off her glittering jewels!

Who according to you wore the diamond-studded Messika earrings better - Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber? Comment below and let us know!

