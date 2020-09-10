  1. Home
  2. fashion

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber wear the same Messika earrings AGAIN: Who wore it better?

Both the starlets sported the same earrings by Messika for the second time, making us wonder who sported it better. Check it out!
10340 reads Mumbai
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber wear the same Messika earrings AGAIN: Who wore it better?Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber wear the same Messika earrings AGAIN: Who wore it better?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

No matter what the occasion, both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber always manage to look impeccable. Fashionistas in their own sense, Selena Gomez is known for her red carpet and music video looks while Hailey is known for her billboard campaigns. No matter where they are headed to, they always make heads turn and eyes pop with their style. 

Weirdly, both Hailey and Selena share a similar sense of style. They love their comfortable and loose clothing that makes for their off-duty look when they don't need to dress up. The two even wore similar sweatshirts and the same earrings in the past, but did it again earlier this year!

Selena made her way to the premiere of Dolittle back in January 2020. On the red carpet, she wore a pink turtleneck full-sleeve top with a black skirt to make for a chic look. She accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings from Messika. With her hair pulled back into a sleek centre-parted bun, we got a good look at her minimal subtle glam and bold red lips that completed her red carpet look. 

Hailey Baldwin Bieber attended the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris a month later. For the event in February, she rocked a black glamorous halter neck dress by the designer label which bore a risque cut out at her chest. To accessorise, the model opted for the same leaf-shaped Messika earrings as Selena Gomez wore! Her cropped blonde locks were styled with a centre-parting and she pushed one side behind her ear to show off her glittering jewels! 

Who according to you wore the diamond-studded Messika earrings better - Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber? Comment below and let us know! 

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin wear the same Messika earrings: Who wore it better?

Credits :getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement